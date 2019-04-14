A Nice Hike Above Monrovia

I just discovered a nice little hike to a great lookout (see the view in the video). Here’s how to get there (At your own risk, I hasten to add.).
Go north on Alta Vista, then go left on Cloverleaf until you get here ...
The entrance to the Wilderness Area is the green arrow, not the red X. Follow the trail until you get to this gate ...
The main trail is to the left, but the foot trail to the right is what you want. The trail looks like this...
Take this trail until you get to this fork ...
Take the right fork until it ends at the lookout. It’s not steep and not too far.
But if you decide to hike anywhere in the hills you do it at your own risk. I recently saw a cute baby gopher snake that coiled and threatened me. Oops! Glad I kept my distance. It was actually a rattler.
- Brad Haugaard
