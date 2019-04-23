Monrovia Reads Van Hit; Council to Study Sales Tax; More GoMonrovia Price Hikes? Ditch Your Drugs; Etc.

Monrovia Reads van hit by dump truck.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ The city council will hold a study session about a possible city sales tax. Also, city staff is developing a spending plan for the new funds, if the sales tax measure is successful. (This measure would max out the allowable sales tax for Monrovia, so if (ork "when," the city says) the county passes another tax it would have no affect on Monrovia since the city would already be paying the max.)
~ The Monrovia Reads van was severely clonked by a dump truck and is out of service indefinitely. The truck backed into it in the Monrovia Public Works Yard. The City will provide a loner bus for the library team to use it can find a replacement.
~ The city is sending a letter to Old Town business owners reminding them that they need special approval for outdoor displays, signs (including window signs), banners, or dining; and for construction.
~ Monrovia Transit will be testing smaller, more efficient vehicles during the next 30 days to see if they're a good fit. They'll be equipped with a wheel chair ramp and space for two standard seats.
~ The GoMonrovia transit program is so popular that it is still running a deficit. So... there may be more price increases - of $1-2 for both shared and regular rides. Rides to and from Old Town and the Gold Line Station would remain at $.50, but rides to elsewhere in the service area could go up to $2 or $3 for shared rides, and no-extra-stops rides could rise to $4.50 or $5.50.
~ The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group's 37th Historic Homes Tour will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Docents will lead tour goers through six homes, all built before the end of 1887, sharing anecdotes and historical facts.
Tickets here: https://is.gd/HvZkLQ
- Brad Haugaard
