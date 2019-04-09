News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Polite Pups With Impeccable Manners
Osze (A469807) and Guerro (A469808) felt like they'd hit the jackpot when their favorite PHS gal pals told them they were going on a Foster Field Trip! Handsome father and son started the outing with a lunch date, where they impressed the restaurant staff and guests with their impeccable manners. The ladies window shopped while Osze and Guerro enjoyed social sniffing and people watching before heading to the park. Both boys loved the Spring air, fresh grass smells and meeting new friends, furry AND human. These polite pups came back to PHS and promptly sent thank you notes to their foster friends for the amazing day out. Such good doggies! Enjoy this adorable picture or, better yet, come meet these special guys at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and- wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 4/09/2019
