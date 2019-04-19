Where Crimes Happen in Monrovia

But here's one interesting tidbit. Vehicle burglaries. The heaviest concentration by far is on Huntington roughly from Huntington Oaks shopping center to the 900 block, which is just on the west side of the freeway. So if you go shopping there (or anywhere else, for that matter) for heaven's sake don't leave valuables visible in the car. And don't leave your car unlocked. Yes, people actually do that.
|Burglaries
|Location
|3
|600 block of W. Huntington
|5
|700 block of W. Huntington
|7
|800 block of W. Huntington
|3
|900 block of W. Huntington
- Brad Haugaard
