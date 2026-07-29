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Yarn and Fabric Hangout at the Library, Aug. 11


Bring embroidery, knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, mending, or another portable craft to the Library on Tuesday, August 11, from 6 to 7 p.m.; sewing machines and basic instruction will also be available. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

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