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Yarn and Fabric Hangout at the Library, Aug. 11
Bring embroidery, knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, mending, or another portable craft to the Library on Tuesday, August 11, from 6 to 7 p.m.; sewing machines and basic instruction will also be available.
Details
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- Brad Haugaard
at
7/29/2026
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