Monrovia Police: Gas thieves - and their lookout - caught; Bike rider tosses drug bag; Violent boyfriend caught nearby; Park after-hours arrest; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 23 – 29, 2026. 471 calls for service, 69 investigations, 2 mental evaluations, 3 traffic collisions, 23 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JULY 23
Theft / Conspiracy – Suspects Arrested
At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Kruse regarding a theft of gas in progress. Officers arrived and located two subjects. One of the subjects admitted to stealing gas from a vehicle, while the other subject acted as a look out. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing / Resist Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 2:25 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered a subject made entry into a room and was refusing to leave. Officers made contact with the subject and upon attempting to remove him, he began to resist. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 6:12 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. Shamrock reported a window to his vehicle smashed and property taken. This investigation is continuing.
Forgery
At 3:55 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Grand reported a check he had mailed out was intercepted by an unknown subject. The check was altered and cashed by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
JULY 24
Burglary
At 6:07 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a burglary. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed money was taken from a safe. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:39 a.m., a resident in the area of Peck and Longden reported that a subject was attempting to start a fire. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers did not find any evidence that a fire was attempted, but the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:55 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Brisbane conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a traffic violation. As the bicyclist was yielding to the stop, he discarded a bag containing controlled substances. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 25
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 3:48 a.m., officers responded to a fight outside a restaurant in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend, he had punched and kicked the victim during an argument. He was located hiding nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats / Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:26 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Peck reported that a subject threatened to kill him and brandished a knife. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. The suspect was found to be in possession of a knife. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 10:26 a.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 11:02 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of S. Heliotrope. Officers arrived and discovered that an unknown suspect forced entry to a parked car and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
JULY 26
Grand Theft Auto
At 10:04 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Cherry reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Resist Delay – Suspect Arrested
At 2:44 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject was spray painting walls in an alley. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 27
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
At 8:25 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported two female subjects involved in a verbal altercation. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. An investigation revealed one of the subjects’ threatened great bodily injury to the other. That individual was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft from Vehicle
At 11:29 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Fifth reported that his vehicle was broken into and property taken. This investigation is continuing.
Bike Theft
At 5:39 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his e-bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 8:55 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Cherry reported that he was assaulted by his brother who he believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers arrived and determined the suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. An investigation revealed the suspect was living with a subject who he was restricted from being near. The suspect was later apprehended and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:15 p.m., a business owner in the 100 block of E. Lime reported that a subject had fallen asleep inside the business after being asked to leave multiple times. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself.
JULY 28
No significant incidents to report.
JULY 29
Grand Theft
At 10:10 a.m., an employee from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 10:36 a.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 8:33 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Walnut reported a suspicious person. Officers arrived, located the subject and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:41 p.m., a passerby reported an intoxicated female in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with her. An investigation revealed she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 1:01 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in a park after hours. He was arrested and taken into custody.
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