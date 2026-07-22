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Laser tag for teens at the Library, July 24


Laser tag for teens (grades 7–12) at the Library Friday, July 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m.. Registration and details, here. Participants must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver, which will be available at check-in. 

- Brad Haugaard

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