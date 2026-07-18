Local nonprofit offers free swim lessons for neurodivergent kids

Float Initiative, a nonprofit founded in 2022 by Arcadia High School student and varsity swim team captain, Sebastian Chen, offers free, one-on-one swim lessons for neurodivergent children throughout the San Gabriel Valley.
In February 2022, Chen's neurodivergent neighbor nearly drowned. That close call changed what the pool meant to Chen, inspiring his mission to keep children safe in the water, and the creation of Float Initiative.
Drowning, he said, is the leading cause of death among U.S. children ages 1 to 4, and research published in the American Journal of Public Health found that children on the autism spectrum are 160 times more likely to drown than their peers.
Chen's lessons are tailored for children with autism, ADHD or other sensory differences, and are offered year-round at sponsor pools or families’ backyard pools. Since its founding, Float Initiative has taught more than 150 children in over 400 lessons at no cost. Details: floatinitiative.org.
- Brad Haugaard
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