Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9
SPOT teen program at Library Park, June 5–Aug. 7
Monrovia High School pool open to public June 8–July 31
Kids Craft in Canyon Park July 18
Veterans Family Feud at the Library, July 18
Families Read Together workshop at the Library, July 18
Veterans Family Feud, July 18 at the Library
Funk Station band - funk, soul, and R&B - at Library Park, Sunday, July 19
Whale watching trip scheduled for July 23
Music Trivia and Karaoke July 25 at Library
Paint, Sip, and Relax, at Chamber of Commerce, July 27
Foothill Unity Center Back-to-School event July 29
Free How to Draw Wolves workshop, July 29
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Aug. 1 at Santa Anita Race Track
- Brad Haugaard
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