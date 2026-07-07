Energetic Taffy is a toy-loving Akita mix who's ready for adventure

Meet Taffy, a fun-loving Akita mix who's ready to bring adventure, laughter, and lots of playtime to her new family! At almost 3 years old, this cutie at Pasadena Humane is full of youthful energy and loves nothing more than her toys. Whether she's tossing them around, proudly carrying them, or entertaining herself, she's happiest with a toy by her side. She's also making great progress learning to settle down after playtime.
Taffy would thrive with an active family that enjoys walks, hikes, and adventures and is excited to continue her training as she grows. Her adoption includes Pasadena Humane's Pawsitive Start program, which provides free training to help you build a strong bond and set both of you up for success. With consistency, plenty of toys, and an active home, Taffy is sure to become a wonderful lifelong companion!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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