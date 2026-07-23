Hope After the Hurt of abortion or sexual abuse event, Aug. 1

Hope After the Hurt Luncheon at Monrovia Community Church (former First Presbyterian Church) will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event offers information and encouragement for women seeking healing after abortion or sexual abuse, with trained facilitators discussing one-on-one and small-group support. Gifts and giveaways included. RSVP to (626) 358-2122. Resources are also available for men seeking healing after abortion. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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