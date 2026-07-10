Monrovia to acquire 8-acre property at 347 Highland Place to preserve open space

The City of Monrovia has agreed to purchase the 8-acre property at 347 Highland Place for $2 million, preserving it as open space rather than allowing a proposed residential development. The restricted funds used may only be applied to open space acquisition.
As a condition of the sale, the current owners will demolish the existing single-family home and restore the site to its natural condition. The property will be added to the Hillside Wilderness Preserve.
The acquisition will go through the Development Review Committee, Planning Commission, and City Council in the coming weeks.
- Brad Haugaard
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