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Dinner at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Dinner at Ike‘s Love & Sandwiches, in the Huntington Oaks shopping center. Got the Hunter Pence sandwich (turkey, bacon, avocado, cheese, etc.) for $16.50 and a drink for $2.99. Delicious! And it even came with a sucker.

- Brad Haugaard

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