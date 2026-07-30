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Dinner at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
Dinner at Ike‘s Love & Sandwiches, in the Huntington Oaks shopping center. Got the Hunter Pence sandwich (turkey, bacon, avocado, cheese, etc.) for $16.50 and a drink for $2.99. Delicious! And it even came with a sucker.
- Brad Haugaard
at
7/30/2026
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