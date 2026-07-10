Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9
SPOT teen program at Library Park, June 5–Aug. 7
Monrovia High School pool open to public June 8–July 31
Blue Breeze Band, Motown/soul music, at Library Park, Sunday, July 12
AI Awareness Workshop at Monrovia Library, July 13
Magic and Bubbles Show at the Library, July 15
Kids Craft in Canyon Park July 18
Veterans Family Feud at the Library, July 18
Families Read Together workshop at the Library, July 18
Paint, Sip, and Relax, at Chamber of Commerce, July 27
Foothill Unity Center Back-to-School event July 29
Free How to Draw Wolves workshop, July 29
- Brad Haugaard
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