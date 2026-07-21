A Moment in Monrovia History: Just before WWII, draft call at the Red Car Depot

On November 7, 1941, ten Monrovia draftees — Carl Huber, Raymond Baes, Lawrence Mishima, Johnny Grippi, Jules Woehler, Clarence Nestell, Earl Morrow, Albert Walker, Max Bradbury and Robert Lieben — lined up for a newspaper photo in front of the Red Car depot at Myrtle and Olive Avenues, with draft board secretary James W. Hudson at the far right. The call-up came exactly one month before the attack on Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II. From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.
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