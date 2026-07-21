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A Moment in Monrovia History: Just before WWII, draft call at the Red Car Depot

On November 7, 1941, ten Monrovia draftees — Carl Huber, Raymond Baes, Lawrence Mishima, Johnny Grippi, Jules Woehler, Clarence Nestell, Earl Morrow, Albert Walker, Max Bradbury and Robert Lieben — lined up for a newspaper photo in front of the Red Car depot at Myrtle and Olive Avenues, with draft board secretary James W. Hudson at the far right. The call-up came exactly one month before the attack on Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II. From the Dick Singer collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

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