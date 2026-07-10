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City plans to purchase North Monrovia property and add it to Wilderness Preserve

347 Highland (property with orange dot). Wilderness Preserve is green section.

The city of Monrovia is definitely considering purchasing the 7.8-acre property at 347 Highland Place in north Monrovia and adding it to the Hillside Wilderness Preserve.

According to a staff report prepared for the Planning Commission, "the City would add the property to the Hillside Wilderness Preserve (HWP) and residential development would be prohibited on the property." Details

- Brad Haugaard

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