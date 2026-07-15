Household Hazardous Waste Collection Aug. 1 at Santa Anita Race Track

Bring: Motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid; antifreeze; paint, paint thinner, turpentine; cleaners with acid or lye; pesticides or herbicides; household batteries or car batteries; pool chemicals; CRTs, TVs, electronics; mercury thermometers or thermostats; fluorescent light bulbs; used needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled "Sharps"); unwanted or expired prescriptions; propane tanks under 5 gallons.
Don't bring: Explosives; ammunition; radioactive materials; trash; tires; business waste; stoves, refrigerators, etc.; controlled substances; biohazardous waste (blood, urine, etc.).
- Brad Haugaard
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