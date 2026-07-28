Playful Mason is a goofy, charming Husky who explores hard and naps harder

Mason is the kind of dog who makes every outing more fun. This handsome 6-year-old Siberian Husky at Pasadena Humane loves exploring new places, sniffing every trail, splashing through sprinklers, and, of course, never says no to a pup cup. He's playful, confident, and full of goofy charm, but he's also happy to settle into a nice, relaxed walk once he's had a chance to get his excitement out.
Mason is also potty trained, knows several cues, takes treats gently, and after a day of adventures, his favorite place to be is curled up next to his favorite person for a long, cozy nap.
And there's no better time to adopt — starting July 31 through August 9, adoption fees for dogs and cat 6 months and older, like Mason, are waived at Pasadena Humane as part of the Hot Dog & Cool Cat Summer adoption promotion.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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