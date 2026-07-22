Council Summary: $2 million purchase of Highland hillside property approved; Etc.

July 21 Monrovia City Council meeting, summarized by AI.
• Council voted 3-0 (Councilmember Kelly excused, Mayor Shevlin recused) to approve a letter of intent to purchase 7.8 acres at 347 North Highland Place for $2 million, adding it to the Hillside Wilderness Preserve. The property, adjacent to the Big M, was proposed for three large homes since 2019. Funding comes from open space impact fees and the hillside acquisition fund. The property will be rezoned Hillside Wilderness Preserve, requiring a public vote to change.
• The California Highway Patrol again requested a 30-day extension on the city's records request for the investigation into the death of Carlos Roberto Montoya Valdez. Mayor Shevlin directed staff to send letters to the governor, attorney general, assembly members, state senator, and CHP chief. A status report is expected at the September meeting.
• Multiple speakers addressed ICE-related deaths. Sherry Lochner reported 75 deaths linked to ICE actions and requested an independent investigation into the Montoya Valdez death, sanctuary city status for Monrovia, and a permanent memorial. A vigil is set for August 15 at noon at the Monrovia Home Depot.
• Pasadena Humane's Pet of the Month is Ella, a 5-year-old German Shepherd available for adoption (fee waived for adopters over 60). LAFC soccer players visit the shelter July 28 for meet-and-greets and sponsored adoptions. Free adult dog and cat adoptions run July 30 – August 9.
• City Manager Dylan Feik reported: The Request For Proposals (RFP) for the 222 East Cypress project has been released, with council review expected in September. A community development project completed plan check; its RFP is forthcoming. A 2026 bond issuance is in preparation. The city and school district are planning a joint meeting.
• The next council meeting is August 4 at 5 p.m., starting early to allow council and public to attend National Night Out at Library Park afterward.
• Chamber update: 10 new members this month. Upcoming events include a Thursday mixer at Lead the Way Fitness, Paint & Sip July 27, Lunch Mob July 29 at Milan Bar and Noodle, and a ribbon cutting July 30 at the Arthur Blair Historical Inn.
• Officer Munoz was sworn in by Chief Harvey on July 8. Mayor Pro Tem Jimenez noted the "family" atmosphere of the ceremony and the Monrovia Police Department.
• The meeting opened in honor of Elliot Emerson Leos, born June 25 to Community Services Commissioner Giangelo and Amanda Leos.
Complete meeting video here.
- Brad Haugaard
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