Monrovia Police: Unconscious man clutching blowtorch arrested; Paramedic bitten during medical call; Employee stabbed from behind; Five catalytic converters stolen; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 9 – 15, 2026. 535 calls for service, 102 investigations, 4 mental evaluations, 7 traffic collisions, 29 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JULY 9
No significant incidents to report.
JULY 10
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
At 3:43 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Chestnut saw a subject trespassing. Contact was made with the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Battery on EMS Personnel
At 7:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of E. Olive to assist with a medical call. Officers arrived as MFD was providing medical care to a subject, when the subject became agitated, uncooperative, and bit a paramedic. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
At 9:57 p.m., an employee at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported being stabbed. Officers arrived and discovered that the victim stepped outside the business when the suspect stabbed him from behind. The suspect was located a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 11
Vandalism
At 1:29 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a gas station in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
Suspects were transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
At 5:29 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported seeing a subject on a bicycle pass by, damage his vehicle with a knife, and rode away. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:46 p.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Huntington an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 12
Resisting Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:33 a.m., officers patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington attempted to make contact with a bicyclist, but the bicyclist refused to stop and fled. He was apprehended a short distance away. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 8:02 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Pomona and Myrtle saw a subject on a bench, slumped over, unconscious, and holding a blow torch. The officer made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 2:46 p.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Kidnapping
At 3:52 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Shamrock reported that her boyfriend grabbed her and forced her into her vehicle. He was gone prior to officers' arrival. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:55 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a customer causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JULY 13
Theft
At 11:24 a.m., a business owner in the 100 block of E. Lime reported the theft of a package that a customer claims to have never received. This investigation is continuing.
JULY 14
Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 12:59 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington saw a bicyclist. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 11:55 a.m., a loss prevention officer at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that happened days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:48 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Sierra Vista reported his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 3:21 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported discovering their business was in possession of a stolen vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 3:24 p.m., a caller in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject took merchandise and left without paying. Officers arrived and located her outside the business. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 3:46 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Lime reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 6:01 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Sierra Vista reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
At 9:04 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported his e-bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
JULY 15
Grand Theft Auto
At 4:53 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Madeline reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 12:05 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Lemon reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 10:36 p.m., a passerby in the 400 block of S. Myrtle requested a welfare check on a subject. Officers made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
At 11:14 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
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