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West Nile Virus Detected in Dead Bird in Monrovia

A dead bird collected in Monrovia has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District. Mosquitoes can become infected after feeding on infected birds and may then spread the virus to people through bites. Residents are encouraged to use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent when spending time outdoors, and to eliminate standing water around their homes, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Click here for more information on repellents.


- Brad Haugaard

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