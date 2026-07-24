Summer Concerts in the Park, Sundays May 31–Aug. 9
SPOT teen program at Library Park, June 5–Aug. 7
Monrovia High School pool open to public June 8–July 31
Centre Stage presents '13 The Musical,' July 16–19, and 'Honk! Jr.,' July 30–Aug. 1
Laser tag for teens at the Library, July 24
Monrovia Vons to Hold Grand Re-Opening July 24
Music Trivia and Karaoke July 25 at Library
The Ace Band - rock music - at Library Park, Sunday, July 26
Paint, Sip, and Relax, at Chamber of Commerce, July 27
Pasadena Humane Hosts Free Pet Adoption Event July 27
Foothill Unity Center Back-to-School event July 29
Free How to Draw Wolves workshop, July 29
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Aug. 1 at Santa Anita Race Track
Hope After the Hurt of abortion or sexual abuse event, Aug. 1
Teen activity: Creating with air-dry clay, Aug. 3
Free Backpack Giveaway for Monrovia elementary students Aug. 7
Back to School giveaway Aug. 8
- Brad Haugaard
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