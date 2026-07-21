Sweet Rita is a low-key 7-year-old pittie who's all about you

Some dogs are all about adventure. Rita is all about you!
This 7-year-old pittie doesn't need much to have the perfect day—a slow stroll, a comfy spot to flop down, and someone willing to keep the pets coming. She has a wonderfully mellow way about her and seems to believe that if she's close enough to lean on you, life is pretty great. Sweet, easygoing, and full of quiet affection, Rita is the kind of dog who turns an ordinary afternoon into quality time.
If Rita sounds like the perfect companion for you, meet her today at Pasadena Humane!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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