More poetry 'Footnotes' for city sidwalks

The Art in Public Places Committee will consider (agenda here) confirming five poems to be stamped into newly poured concrete throughout the city. Here are the proposed "Footnotes."
Don’t Tweet About It, BE About It
I left the town to chase my dreams, but things weren’t always as they seemed.
I learned, and grew, and saw what’s true.
Our city’s greatness starts with YOU.
Deer Graze by Trees, Neighbors Wave Hello
Deer graze by trees,
Bears wander through quiet streets –
Neighbors wave hello.
A Town Where Every Heart Feels Near
Craftsman porches warmly glow,
Victorian gables proudly show,
Main Street hums with timeless cheer
A town where every heart feels near.
Mother Road
Monrovia thrives along the Mother Road,
Where history and new adventures unfold.
Since Route 66 first crossed this valley floor,
Our premier city keeps an open door
Where every journey invites us to discover more.
Foothill Legacy
Under San Gabriel mountains we rest,
LA’s fourth-oldest city, truly blessed.
Where bears and bobcats share the shade,
Here in Monrovia, memories are made.
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