Monrovia Police: Man caught on roof with stolen copper; Son chases mom with axe; Niece sprays elder with household cleaner; Girlfriend stabs boyfriend; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 16 – 22, 2026. 467 calls for service, 92 investigations, 2 mental evaluations, 7 traffic collisions, 27 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JULY 16
Drug Offense / Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 12:07 a.m., officers patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a male subject in the park after hours. The officers made contact with the subject and discovered he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 7:25 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Colorado an officer discovered a structure with graffiti. A request to remove the graffiti was entered. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 11:13 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Palm reported two subjects fighting. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the subjects involved. It was determined to be a mutual fight and the parties became uncooperative. An investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 1:59 p.m., multiple callers in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a subject on the roof of a building. Officers arrived and set up a containment around the building. A subject was located on the roof with stolen copper wire. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:05 p.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte made contact with a subject. An investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:26 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Magnolia an officer made contact with a subject. During the contact, the subject was found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
At 7:34 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Foothill requested a welfare check on a subject who was talking to himself. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. During the contact, the subject threw a water bottle at an officer, striking the officer. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen License Plate
At 8:08 p.m., an officer responded to the 1400 block of S. Primrose regarding a stolen license plate. The vehicle owner reported she parked the vehicle on July 15 and discovered the rear license plate had been stolen when she returned the following day. The stolen license plate was entered into the state database. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:12 p.m., while patrolling the 400 block of E. Huntington an officer made contact with a pedestrian. An investigation revealed he was in possession of multiple controlled substances, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 17
Felony Evading
At 1:27 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Camino Real and Graydon saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and fled. A pursuit ensued, but was quickly terminated. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 3:27 p.m., multiple callers in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a fight. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the subjects involved was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 5:52 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 900 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the involved parties. An investigation revealed a male subject and his girlfriend were involved in an argument, when he struck her and strangled her. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:31 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of N. Alta Vista regarding an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JULY 18
Grand Theft
At 8:51 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
At 11:52 a.m., an employee for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a subject took his phone and threw it, causing damage. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
At 6:22 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
At 7:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a vandalism incident. Officers arrived and discovered that an unknown suspect shattered the victim's passenger side window of their parked vehicle and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 8:24 p.m., while patrolling the 800 block of E. Huntington, an officer made contact with a pedestrian. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 10:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at a residence in the 300 block of W. Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the couple was involved in an argument when the girlfriend stabbed the boyfriend causing a minor puncture wound. She was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 19
Vehicle Burglary
At 7:16 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Primrose reported that an unknown subject smashed his vehicle's window and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
At 1:39 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Melrose reported an attempt theft of her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 4:48 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect inside an adjacent store. The stolen property was recovered from the suspect. She was arrested and released with a citation.
JULY 20
Domestic Violence
At 5:07 a.m., hospital staff at a local hospital called to report that a patient was getting treatment for injuries inflicted to her by her boyfriend. Officers responded and made contact with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Court Order Violation
At 6:50 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported two suspicious subjects in a park. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was in possession of a controlled substance and was in violation of a court order restraining him from being with the female companion. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 9:54 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista reported that his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 4:44 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and discovered two female subjects entered the store, took merchandise and fled prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 5:29 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. An investigation revealed a female subject took merchandise and fled without paying. She was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:16 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 700 block of California. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a mother and adult son were involved in a verbal argument when the son picked up an axe and chased the mother around the home. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 21
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 3:01 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Canyon and Lemon saw a subject passed out on a sidewalk with open containers of alcohol around him. The officer made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
At 3:06 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Fifth an officer saw a suspicious male subject. The officer made contact with the subject and discovered the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
At 3:23 p.m., a vandalism in progress was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the suspect who admitted to the vandalism. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 22
Battery / Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
At 5:26 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive reported that his adult niece sprayed his elderly mother with a household cleaner. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 9:59 p.m., a loss prevention officer in a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the subject outside the store, in possession of the stolen merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
COMMUNITY ALERTS
Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Update
The City is making a change to how street sweeping parking restrictions are enforced.
For years, residents have been allowed to move their vehicles back into posted "No Parking" areas once the street sweeper passed, even while the parking restriction period was still in effect. This practice created inconsistency, and the Monrovia Police Department is moving to enforce posted signage as written. Moving forward, citations will be issued for the full posted no-parking window, regardless of whether the sweeper has already come through.
No changes are being made to posted times, signs, or routes, only to how the hours are applied and signage is enforced.
Catalytic Converter Thefts Alert
Protect your vehicle by following the prevention tips in the attached flyer and reporting suspicious activity to the Monrovia Police Department.
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