Preview of Blair Inn and Viola’s Bar and Bistro

A bedroom at the inn.
Dining area for Viola’s Bar and Bistro.
An opening celebration for the Arthur Blair Historic Inn, newly renovated from the two homes owned by former City Historian Steve Baker on the east side of Ivy just south of Lemon, plus a new building constructed in the old style, was held July 4 evening. The inn is decorated and furnished in an historic fashion, but with modern amenities, such as a small swimming pool in the backyard. Incorporated into the project is the small Viola’s Bar and Bistro.
- Brad Haugaard
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