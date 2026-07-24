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Monrovia-based Jewish Federation condemns antisemitic vandalism at Jewish Temple

The Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys has condemned antisemitic graffiti that defaced a mural in front of the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center. The mural had been commissioned after a similar attack at the same location six months ago.

Executive Director Jason Moss called the act "appalling." The mural’s message is: “We are all responsible for each other.”

Moss said, “For the last several years, we have witnessed an unprecedented rise of hate that has targeted the Jewish world,” and that vandalism, he added, illustrates the hate Jews across the world continue to face. "I just don’t think people recognize or fully comprehend what this ongoing hate and targeting is doing to our local Jewish community.”

The Federation pledged to continue working with community partners to confront hate and support those affected.

- Brad Haugaard

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