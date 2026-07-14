Goofy, photogenic Rex is a blanket-toting pit bull with a lot of love to give

Looking for a best friend who's equal parts goofy and handsome? Meet Rex, a 1½-year-old red-brown Pit Bull Terrier at Pasadena Humane with a lot of love to give! He loves to play gently with his toys, but his favorite thing in the world is his beloved blanket, which he proudly carries around, keeps nearby, and loves to share with whoever is nearest to him.
When he's comfortable, Rex is happiest when he's leaning into you for pets, then settling down with a toy or chew for a cozy nap. And when the camera comes out, he's a natural model — it's almost impossible to take a bad picture of this extremely photogenic pup! Rex is the perfect mix of playful, affectionate, and irresistibly charming. If that sounds like the dog for you, come meet Rex today.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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