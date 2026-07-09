Monrovia Police: Six catalytic converters stolen; Charging scooter sparks structure fire; Drunk driver crashes with child aboard; Stolen car found in backyard; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 1 – 8, 2026. 562 calls for service, 96 investigations, 2 mental evaluations, 6 traffic collisions, 34 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JULY 1
Incident Report
At 1:40 a.m., a neighbor dispute was reported at an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Statements by all parties involved were inconsistent. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 3:32 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Mayflower called to report a catalytic converter theft in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle who fled at a high rate of speed onto the freeway. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 4:06 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. Officers made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
At 10:45 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista reported two separate occasions where his business account had fraudulent activity. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:06 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Alta Vista reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Kidnapping – Suspect Arrested
At 11:15 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation turned physical when the boyfriend picked up the girlfriend and dragged her into the home against her will. She sustained an abrasion. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 2
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 1:27 a.m., officers patrolling a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle observed a male subject in violation of a municipal code. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
At 10:21 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported that an unknown subject attempted to burglarize his business. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:47 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject at a park was yelling at children in the playground. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 11:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject yelling at a security guard. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
At 9:13 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed a male subject entered the store, concealed merchandise and left without paying. The subject was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:39 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Mayflower and Evergreen made contact with a male subject who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
At 10:21 p.m., a battery was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed the incident involved a brother and a sister staying in a hotel. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening
At 10:37 p.m., while patrolling the 100 block of E. Lime an officer was flagged down regarding a male subject who brandished a knife and threatened him. An investigation revealed the suspect was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 1:04 p.m., an employee at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect as he was attempting to flee. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
At 6:26 p.m., a juvenile victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a robbery. An investigation revealed an unknown subject approached the victim, knocked him off his bicycle, stole the bicycle and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:28 p.m., while patrolling the area of Foothill and Garfield an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication / Child Endangerment – Suspects Arrested
At 10:19 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered that one of the drivers was under the influence and had a child inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JULY 4
Theft
At 8:44 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Grand reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 8:57 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Monrovista reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 11:00 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Grand reported that someone stole her son's bicycle from the front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:14 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Cypress reported the theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a stolen phone. Officers arrived and made contact with the party suspected of stealing the phone. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject refused officers' commands and attempted to flee. After a brief struggle, officers were able to arrest the subject and take him into custody. The stolen phone was recovered.
At 9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a residence in the 600 block of E. Olive.
At 9:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported at a residence in the 300 block of Bella Vista.
Vehicle Burglary
At 9:42 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and discovered the victim's trailer had been burglarized and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting Arrest
At 10:04 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Myrtle and Palm saw a male subject causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject began to resist officers and caused several officer injuries. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fireworks
At 11:07 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Hurtsview reported a subject set off fireworks and damaged the caller's vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Structure Fire
At 11:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported in the 800 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and determined an electric scooter was charging and sparked a fire. Officers evacuated nearby residents. MFD responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
JULY 5
Fire
At 8:53 p.m., a residential fire was reported in the 600 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and discovered that a group of juveniles were setting off fireworks in the area and caused a fire in the yard of the residence. The fire was extinguished before spreading to the structure. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the involved subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:04 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 6
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 5:55 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Cypress reported a suspicious vehicle outside his residence. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants. The subjects were found to be in possession of a nitrous oxide canister in the vehicle that was cold to the touch. The driver was arrested.
Fraud
At 10:46 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower reported that a check he mailed was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 6:53 p.m., a domestic violence in progress was reported in the 700 block of W. Duarte. A witness reported a female subject pushed a male subject to the ground. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed that a verbal dispute became physical when the female subject threw rocks at the male causing him to fall to the ground. She was arrested and taken into custody.
JULY 7
Vehicle Burglary
At 5:11 a.m., a resident in the area of Evergreen and Magnolia reported that an unknown subject burglarized her vehicle, causing damage. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 10:00 a.m., a victim reported he located his prior reported stolen vehicle in the 200 block of W. Evergreen. An officer arrived and located the vehicle in a backyard and made contact with the resident. The vehicle was released to the victim. This investigation is continuing.
JULY 8
Grand Theft
At 3:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding the theft of a vehicle's catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Resist Delay – Suspect Arrested
At 7:36 a.m., while patrolling the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, but the bicyclist refused to stop. The bicyclist was eventually apprehended and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 7:37 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington where property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 12:06 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Duarte reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
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