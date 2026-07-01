Monrovia Police: Bear strolls into house; Shoplifter shoves employee, becomes robber; Nitrous oxide found during traffic stop; Drunk man caught urinating outside; Burglar tools found at hotel; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 24 – 30, 2026. 522 calls for service, 77 investigations, 4 mental evaluations, 3 traffic collisions, 22 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
JUNE 24
Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
At 2:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject trying to break into a room. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject damaged a door and window. The caller did not desire prosecution. The subject was found to be in possession of burglary tools.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 4:11 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 7:52 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect pushed the victim and the argument then became physical. The victim was able to flee. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 9:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Foothill regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a verbal altercation became physical when the suspect pushed the victim, causing her to hit her head against the car window. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 25
Attempt Grand Theft
At 4:53 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Spanner reported seeing a subject attempt to steal the catalytic converter to his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 5:49 p.m., an owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject was attempting cash a fraudulent check. The subject was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:50 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Lime saw a male subject yelling at passersby and acting belligerent. He was contacted and it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JUNE 26
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:47 a.m., a caller in the 1300 block of Orange reported a suspicious subject looking into residences. An officer arrived, located the subject and made contact with him. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived, located and made contact with the suspect. An investigation revealed he took merchandise without paying. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JUNE 27
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 2:13 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cherry an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed an occupant was in possession of nitrous oxide with the intent to inhale it. Another occupant was found to have a warrant for his arrest. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 2:52 a.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Hurstview requested a welfare check on a male subject lying on the roadway. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
At 2:02 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. The suspect was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 28
Grand Theft
At 9:09 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana called to report his electric bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
At 4:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. An investigation revealed the suspect grabbed merchandise, pushed an employee and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 29
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:36 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Evergreen and Magnolia saw a male and female subject commit a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed the male subject was in possession of a weapon. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
At 3:09 p.m., a female subject walked into the MPD lobby to report her brother missing. He was entered as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 4:15 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject walked into the store and stole merchandise. The subject was gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
JUNE 30
Theft
At 2:04 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported his bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 2:10 p.m., a Loss Prevention Officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject concealed merchandise and left without paying. Officers arrived and located her a short distance away. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 4:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect a short distance away. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 6:54 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill saw a male subject urinating in public. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
At 7:05 p.m., a resident from the 1000 block of Orange called to report that her purse was stolen from inside of her garage. This investigation is continuing.
Bear
At 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Oakdale regarding a bear inside. A bear opened the screen front door and entered the home. The resident ran into the bear in the hallway. The bear exited the home and ran towards the front door of a second residence, officers deterred the bear from continuing towards the second home. The bear left the area.
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