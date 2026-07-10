Monrovia municipal election nomination period opens July 13

The nomination period for Monrovia's Nov. 3 municipal election opens July 13 and runs through Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Offices are: Mayor (2-year term), City Council (2 seats, 4-year terms), City Treasurer (4-year term), and City Clerk (4-year term).
If an incumbent does not file by Aug. 7, the deadline for that position extends to Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Contact the City Clerk's office at 932-5505 for information or to schedule an appointment. Election information here.
- Brad Haugaard
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