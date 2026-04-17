Unity Center needs volunteers for big May 9 food drive
Veterans Community Picnic: food, resources, family activities April 18.
New art to be unveiled for Artist Reception at Community Center, April 24
Game Night for Adults at the Library, April 24
Trip planned to Renaissance Pleasure Faire on April 25
MAP Neighborhood Conference at Second Baptist Church, Apr. 25
Neighborhood Conference: AI made simple, civic leadership, Route 66, etc., April 25
Quiet library time for neurodivergent children. April 25
Learn to draw manga characters at the Library, April 25
Monrovia Garden Club program on plant reproduction, April 27
Free class on making art with found items, April 29
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
Classic Car Show at Recreation Park, May 3
Femineer program to host showcase at high school May 4
Blood drive at Monrovia Public Library, May 5
Monrovia Reads fundraiser May 7›Monrovia Reads annual fundraiser, May 7 at 6 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
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