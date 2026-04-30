Monrovia Police: Shotgun drawn in business dispute; Driver high on nitrous, possible hit-and-run; Fake Edison texts demand gift cards; Shoplifter caught at store exit; Etc.

APRIL 23
Grand Theft
At 6:27 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported tools stolen from the bed of his truck. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 10:15 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Colorado reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 12:05 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that a shoplifter had stolen approximately $300 worth of merchandise, earlier in the day. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 7:31 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject was concealing merchandise. Officers arrived as the suspect was exiting the store and made contact with him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:20 p.m., while patrolling the area of Spanner and Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and when the driver was contacted officers saw open containers and a controlled substance in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 24
Weapon Offense
At 10:21 a.m., a caller at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject at the business pointed a shotgun at him after an argument. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties gave conflicting statements. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 12:07 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Evergreen, an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of checkbooks, credit cards, and identification in various victim's names. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
At 1:34 p.m., a neighbor in the 700 block of Genoa reported a subject trespassing into a vacant home. Officers arrived and located a male subject inside the property. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 9:19 p.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of S. Myrtle found graffiti on a business wall. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
At 10:53 p.m., a fight involving numerous subjects was reported at a business in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and found two victims suffering minor injuries. The suspects were gone prior to officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 25
Vehicle Burglary
At 11:38 a.m., multiple callers in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a vehicle burglary in progress. The suspect shattered the vehicle's window, stole property and fled in a waiting vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
At 7:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered that a male subject was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The subject refused to leave after officers ordered him to leave the property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 26
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:04 p.m., a caller in the area of Ivy and Lime reported a possibly intoxicated subject. Officers arrived and located the subject who displayed signs of intoxication and it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
APRIL 27
Fraud
At 2:05 p.m., a victim in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported receiving fraudulent texts from an unknown subject claiming to be Southern California Edison. The victim was asked to purchase gift cards and make payment with them. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 28
No significant incidents to report.
APRIL 29
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 3:53 p.m., a witness in the 500 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle drive erratically and go up over a curb. An officer arrived and located the vehicle with the driver inside. The officer located a nitrous tank inside the vehicle and the driver admitted to using it while driving. He was arrested and taken into custody. An investigation is continuing to determine if he was the suspect in a hit and run incident that day.
Vandalism
At 4:15 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Lemon reported his vehicle window was shattered with two unknown male subjects next to it. The male subjects fled on foot. This investigation is continuing.
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