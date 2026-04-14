Sweet Chili is a playful, easygoing girl — with just the right amount of spice

Meet Chili — a sweet girl at Pasadena Humane with just the right amount of spice! This 3-year-old Pointer/Pit Bull mix is equal parts playful and easygoing, happiest when she’s lounging by your side or soaking up affection.
Chili loves exploring on walks (with plenty of sniff stops!) and enjoys getting out and about, but she’s just as content relaxing, curled up on the couch. She’s done great while out on foster field trips — calm in public, quiet at restaurants, and a perfect passenger who naps in the car.
Her superpower? Loving people. Chili is gentle, affectionate, and ready to add a little warmth — and spice — to your life. Adopt Chili today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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