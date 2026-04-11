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STEAM activities for children at the Library, April 15


Innovation Lab, STEAM activities for children at the Library on April 15 from 3:30–4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11 to learn, experiment, and explore through hands-on projects. Registration required, here.

- Brad Haugaard

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