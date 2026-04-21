A Moment in Monrovia History: Possibly a patient at Pottenger tuberculosis sanatorium
Possibly a patient at the Pottenger Sanatorium, a tuberculosis treatment center located on North Canyon Boulevard in the hills of north Monrovia. More on the sanatorium here.
From the Kim Anderson collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
No comments:
Post a Comment