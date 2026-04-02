Monrovia Police: Drunk woman fights bar staff, kicks cop; Nitrous oxide party in parking lot; Daughter pulls knife, father pulls machete; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 26 – April 1, 2026. 455 calls for service, 84 investigations, 4 mental evaluations, 5 traffic collisions, 12 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
MARCH 26
Drug Activity / Resist and Delay – Suspect Arrested
At 3:13 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Duarte observed a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was attempted, but the bicyclist refused to stop. Officers were able to convince the bicyclist to stop and the bicyclist was contacted. He was found to be in possession of controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 11:48 a.m., a victim in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 4:11 pm, a caller in the area of Foothill and California reported a vandalism to a utility box. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
At 6:40 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Encino. The suspects made entry through a bathroom window and stolen property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 8:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject was concealing merchandise. Officers located the subject as he was exiting the business. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
At 11:13 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers determined that a female subject had become intoxicated and refused to pay her tab. When staff attempted to remove her, she began yelling, struck a patron, and threw bottles at others nearby. She was taken into custody, and while being escorted to jail, she kicked an officer.
MARCH 27
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 1:33 p.m., a business in the 3300 block of Peck reported that it recently purchased a vehicle from a tow company. After submitting paperwork to the DMV, the vehicle returned as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 6:37 p.m., a theft was reported in the area of Mayflower and Central. A juvenile reported leaving his electric bicycle unsecured outside a nearby business, after which a male subject took the bicycle and walked away. The victim later located the subject nearby and was able to recover the bicycle; the suspect then fled the area on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 7:38 p.m., a caller in the area of White Oak and Primrose reported a vandalism incident. The reporting party stated three juvenile subjects were spray painting with graffiti before fleeing on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a bicycle theft in the 100 block of W. Foothill. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 9:05 p.m., a caller in the area of Peck and Duarte reported a subject using nitrous oxide. Officers arrived, located a vehicle with multiple subjects inside and made contact. The officers determined the subjects were in possession of multiple nitrous oxide tanks and balloons. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 9:14 p.m., an employee for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject was concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located her outside the store. She was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 28
Vandalism
At 12:56 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1800 block of S. Shamrock saw freshly painted graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting Arrest / Child Endangerment
At 5:11 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Colorado reported that her older son slapped her young son. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. It was determined that the older son was in possession of a knife. He was becoming noncompliant and was taken to the ground without further incident. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
MARCH 29
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:16 p.m., several callers in the area of Myrtle and Lemon reported an unresponsive adult male subject on a sidewalk. Officers and MFD responded and discovered a heavily intoxicated male subject, unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mail Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 10:44 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a female subject opening packages at an apartment complex mailroom. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
MARCH 30
Court Order Violation / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 2:50 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported three individuals in a drive-thru who were refusing to leave. Officers responded and contacted the occupants. The driver was determined to be on probation and in violation of a court order prohibiting contact with the female front passenger. The female passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, and the rear passenger was found to be concealing a controlled substance. All three individuals were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 1:05 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The subject was gone prior to the officers' arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 1:45 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Olive reported a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and made contacts with the parties involved. An investigation determined the victim's ex-boyfriend assaulted her. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 4:02 p.m., a patron in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a window was broken by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Fraud
At 5:53 p.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Encino reported that she received a notification on her computer prompting her to call a phone number. During the call, she was instructed to purchase gift cards; however, she became suspicious and ended the call. This investigation is ongoing.
MARCH 31
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 5:36 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain and Foothill regarding a male subject following a female subject in a vehicle, in violation of a restraining order. Officers arrived, located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A records check confirmed the female was the protected party and the male was prohibited from contact. The male was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Sexual Battery
At 1:29 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that a male subject walked into her place of business and sexually assaulted her and a co-worker. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 3:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject concealed merchandise and left without paying. Officers arrived and made contact with him. The business refused prosecution.
Vandalism
At 4:09 p.m., a witness in the 200 block of S. Magnolia reported seeing several juvenile subjects trespass onto a property, break windows, and flee on bicycles. Officers arrived and located seven juveniles matching the description provided. They were arrested, cited, and released to their parents.
Fire
At 4:26 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Linwood reported a gas leak. Officers and MFD responded, evacuated a nearby apartment complex and stopped the leak.
Petty Theft
At 9:36 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported her cellphone stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 10:09 p.m., a witness reported his catalytic converter stolen while parked in the 1100 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 1
Theft
At 12:20 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred two days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
At 12:44 p.m., a female in the 200 block of W. Scenic became upset at her father and his friend. She obtained a knife and held it in a threatening manner and approached them saying she was going to cause harm to them. She put the knife down and the father allegedly grabbed a machete and pushed the daughter up against a wall and held the knife against her stomach. The father allegedly said he was going to cause harm to the daughter. They were both arrested. The father has major medical problems and he was issued an emergency citation. The daughter was booked and transported to county jail.
Theft
At 12:59 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported the theft of his phone. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
At 2:45 p.m., the caller in the 500 block of E. Olive reported the window to her vehicle was smashed and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
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