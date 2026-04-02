Vector Control District warns of biting black flies in foothill cities

San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is warning that biting black flies (aka "buffalo gnats") are particularly active in foothill cities now and are likely to continue so for a few weeks. The flies' bites - around the eyes and neck - are painful but do not transmit disease.
Unlike mosquitoes, which breed in still water, black flies breed in running water, so the district recommends turning off outdoor water features for 24 hours once a week to prevent black fly breeding, then turning them back on to prevent mosquito breeding. The district is monitoring the bugs and treating breeding sites with Bti as needed. Bti, it says, "is considered one of the safest insect control agents ever developed." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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