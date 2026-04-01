Holy Week services in Monrovia

Calvary Chapel Monrovia (Myrtle at Cherry)
Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; contemporary worship and children’s programs. Details.
Calvary Road Baptist Church (319 W Olive)
Good Friday service 7 p.m, Easter potluck following service at noon. Details.
Fellowship Monrovia (Huntington at California)
Good Friday experience 7:30 p.m.; Saturday service 5 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service 6:45 a.m. plus at 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Details.
Hope Unlimited Church (1900 Walker Ave.)
Good Friday service 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday multiple services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., plus Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. Details.
IFGF (Palm at Primrose)
Good Friday 7 p.m. service, Easter 10:30 a.m. Details.
Immaculate Conception Church (Shamrock at Royal Oaks)
Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Mass. Details.
Monrovia Community Church (former First Presbyterian Church, Myrtle at Foothill)
Good Friday service at 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with children’s message and refreshments after. Details.
Second Baptist Church (925 S. Shamrock)
Easter 6 a.m. sunrise service, 10 a.m. morning worship. Details.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (Foothill at California)
Full Holy Week schedule including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. with brunch and egg hunt. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment