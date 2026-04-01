News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Holy Week services in Monrovia

If I missed any, let me know and I'll add them. - Brad Haugaard.

Calvary Chapel Monrovia (Myrtle at Cherry)
Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; contemporary worship and children’s programs. Details.

Calvary Road Baptist Church (319 W Olive)
Good Friday service 7 p.m, Easter potluck following service at noon. Details

Fellowship Monrovia (Huntington at California)
Good Friday experience 7:30 p.m.; Saturday service 5 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service 6:45 a.m. plus at 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Details.

Hope Unlimited Church (1900 Walker Ave.)
Good Friday service 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday multiple services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., plus Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. Details.

IFGF (Palm at Primrose)
Good Friday 7 p.m. service, Easter 10:30 a.m. Details.

Immaculate Conception Church (Shamrock at Royal Oaks)
Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Mass. Details.

Monrovia Community Church (former First Presbyterian Church, Myrtle at Foothill)
Good Friday service at 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. with children’s message and refreshments after. Details.

Second Baptist Church  (925 S. Shamrock)
Easter 6 a.m. sunrise service, 10 a.m. morning worship. Details

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (Foothill at California)
Full Holy Week schedule including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. with brunch and egg hunt. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices