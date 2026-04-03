- Brad Haugaard
News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Activities • Facebook • X •
City fundraiser for bear cubs to be announced next week
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that next week the city will soon be announcing a fundraising campaign to support the orphaned Monrovia bear cubs during their care at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center. The cubs were orphaned recently when their mother was euthanized after scratching a woman walking her dog and after the Department of Fish and Wildlife determined it was the same bear who scratched a man on his porch about a year ago.
at 4/03/2026
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment