Mellow Bleu is a calm, snack-loving gentleman with lap-dog ambitions

Meet Bleu, a 7-year-young gentleman with a heart as big as his love for snacks, especially hot dogs and cheese. This lab/pittie mix at Pasadena Humane is all about the simple joys: slow strolls, thorough sniff inspections, and soaking up every pet he can get. He also loves to happily try to sit in your lap like he's still a puppy.
Bleu is calm and easygoing, keeping his cool around the shelter and busy surroundings, and nothing seems to ruffle his relaxed vibe. He walks politely on leash, has wonderful manners, and shows all the signs of being a "treat enthusiast" who isn't picky about rewards. More than anything, Bleu is looking for a cozy spot, a kind human, and plenty of affection.
And there's no better time to adopt — starting this week, adoption fees are discounted at Pasadena Humane as a part of the Price is Right adoption promotion.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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