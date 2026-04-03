Holy Week services in Monrovia
Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, through Apr. 3
Trivia Night at the Library April 3
Easter egg hunt set for April 4 at Recreation Park
Mammogram screening April 9 at Unity Center
Free Compost and Mulch, April 11
Monrovia Wine Walk April 11, Tickets on Sale
Volunteers needed to green Monrovia High's outdoor spaces, Apr. 13
Pollinator-friendly landscaping webinar April 16
Veterans Community Picnic: food, resources, family activities April 18.
MAP Neighborhood Conference at Second Baptist Church, Apr. 25
Neighborhood Conference: AI made simple, civic leadership, Route 66, etc., April 25
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
Classic Car Show at Recreation Park, May 3
Blood drive at Monrovia Public Library, May 5
Unity Center needs volunteers for big May 9 food drive
- Brad Haugaard
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