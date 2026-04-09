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What's planned for 100-year Route 66 celebration in Monrovia


Thursday, April 30, Grand Opening Celebration of "Engines of Change: How Transportation Shaped Monrovia," 4-6 p.m. at Monrovia Historical Museum, 742 E. Lemon Ave. Special Route 66 exhibit, live music, ice cream, donuts, and beverages.

Sunday, May 3, Community Celebration at Recreation Park, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vintage cars and trailers, live music and entertainment, Route 66 exhibit at Monrovia Historical Museum, architectural tours along Route 66, food vendors and merchandise, and photo opportunities. 

- Brad Haugaard

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