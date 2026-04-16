Monrovia Police: Man batters girlfriend and her father; Gold chain snatched in grocery parking lot; Bicyclist refuses traffic stop, gets arrested; Wife punches husband, arrested; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 9 - 15, 2026. 476 calls for service, 77 investigations, 3 mental evaluations, 1 traffic collisions, 9 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
APRIL 9
Vandalism At 1:05 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported that he was involved in an argument with an adult male who became agitated, spat on the victim's vehicle window, and kicked a vehicle's door, causing damage. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism At 6:54 a.m., a passerby in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:54 a.m., a witness in the area of Myrtle and Palm reported an intoxicated male subject stumbling. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
At 10:44 a.m., a neighbor in the 200 block of E. Cypress reported a male subject was trespassing. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, who said he had been camping in the backyard of the location for several days. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 6:34 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Scenic. Officers arrived and determined a male subject battered his girlfriend and her father. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 8:29 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism report at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The reporting party stated that earlier in the morning, an unknown suspect cut wiring. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 8:41 p.m., a court order violation was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and located the suspect near the area. He was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 10
Vandalism
At 8:41 a.m., a caller in the area of California and Central reported graffiti in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 10:44 a.m., a theft of copper wire was reported in the area of Myrtle and California. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 4:45 p.m., an officer patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck located a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and removed from the system. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 7:24 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:42 p.m., an employee for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
At 8:08 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a robbery. The victim stated that earlier in the evening, he was loading groceries into his vehicle when a female subject distracted him. The female then forcibly removed a gold chain from his neck before fleeing in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 11:16 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the area of Gladys and Colorado. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 11
Grand Theft
At 2:10 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Genoa reported that an unknown subject removed property from the victim's unlocked vehicle, including a firearm. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 2:40 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Shamrock reported graffiti in a park. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 4:28 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside the store. The stolen property was recovered and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 6:08 p.m., a theft was reported in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 12
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 11:38 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported that his wife punched him. Officers arrived and made contact with the wife. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Resist / Delay – Suspect Arrested
At 7:48 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Shamrock and Lime saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but she refused to yield. She eventually stopped and officers were able to make contact with her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 9:07 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the suspect a short distance away. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 13
Resist / Delay / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:47 a.m., while patrolling the area of Magnolia and Duarte an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the bicyclist refused to stop. He eventually stopped and was detained. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:25 a.m., a suspicious vehicle with multiple subjects inside was reported in the 800 block of Ridgeside. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was on probation. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 14
Grand Theft
At 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of California reported that someone stole the tailgate to his truck. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject that appeared intoxicated. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the north alley of the 300 block of E. Lemon regarding a vandalism in progress. An investigation revealed that the caller saw three juvenile subjects vandalizing a wall with graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 15
Theft
At 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting incident in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
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