Sweet Mozza is an adventurous husky who loves long walks, yard time, and a good chew

Three-year-old Mozza at is a sweet, adventurous gal! This energetic pup at Pasadena Humane loves long walks and playing in the yard, but also enjoys settling down for a tasty chew. In her foster home, she gets along with another dog and has been very gentle with kids.
Mozza also loves to participate in playgroup at the shelter and is a regular at foster sleepovers and mobile events, where her fun-loving personality really shines. She is also on the lookout for a special adopter who can help manage her health, as she does experience occasional seizures.
If you’re interested in an incredible and beautiful dog with a heart of gold, come meet Mozza today!
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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