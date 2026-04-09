Monrovia Police: Two drunks attempting to fight; Credit card scammer caught on video; Three spare tires stolen; Fight filmer nearly robbed; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 2 – 8, 2026. 452 calls for service, 79 investigations, 2 mental evaluations, 4 traffic collisions, 8 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
APRIL 2
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:51 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a suspicious subject and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile
At 3:31 p.m., a mother in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway. She was entered into missing person system. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 3
Petty Theft
At 9:00 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and learned that a subject stolen merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 4
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 3:01 a.m., while patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked near closed businesses. The officer made contact with the occupant. An investigation revealed he was in possession of nitrous oxide. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:17 a.m., an employee for a business in the 3200 block of Peck reported a burglary. Officers arrived and discovered that an unknown subject broke into the business, broke into a safe, and took property. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:54 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington an officer made contact with a subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 11:05 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block reported that the side of his building had been vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 1:07 p.m., a victim in the area of Ivy and Cherry reported that his vehicle's window was shattered, tire slashed and vehicle keyed. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Robbery
At 7:57 p.m., a fight in progress was reported in the 1900 block of Walker. The fight ended prior to the officers arriving. A witness reported that while trying to film the altercation, one of the suspect's approached him and attempted to forcibly take their phone. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 8:10 p.m., an employee for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject outside the business. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
At 11:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a missing juvenile returning home. She was removed from the Missing Person System.
APRIL 5
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
At 1:46 a.m., while patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle officers saw two male subjects attempting to fight others in the location. The officers made contact with them and determined they were too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:20 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montana reported an individual entering their property via the driveway. Officers responded and located the subject walking on an adjacent property. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 6
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 3:32 a.m., a caller 400 block of Monrovista reported a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
At 3:01 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Colorado reported her spare tire stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
At 3:33 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported that her ex-boyfriend was at the location, in violation of a court order and threatening to harm himself. He fled when he saw the officers arrive. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
At 3:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hurstview regarding a report of individuals engaged in a physical altercation. Upon arrival, one of the involved parties had already left the scene but later requested prosecution via phone. The remaining two individuals declined to pursue charges. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 9:14 p.m., a male and female suspect entered a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington and stole merchandise. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which will be used for identification and evidentiary purposes. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
At 9:29 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington was flagged down by a victim regarding the theft of his bicycle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:49 p.m., while patrolling the area of California and Evergreen an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. Upon contact, the officer observed an open container in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the driver was also in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 7
Fraud Report
At 1:50 a.m., a caller 705 W Huntington reported she had accidentally dropped her credit card at a gas station. An unknown subject subsequently located the card and used it to purchase approximately $200 worth of fuel at the same location. High-quality surveillance footage captured the suspect committing the offense. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:24 a.m., an officer on patrol at 620 S. Shamrock observed a male and female in a city park after hours. Both subjects were detained, and warrant checks were conducted. The male subject was found to have an outstanding warrant in the amount of $60,000. The female subject did not have identification and officers were unable to positively identify her at the scene. Both subjects were arrested for the outstanding warrant and for violating the municipal code prohibiting presence in the park after hours.
Vandalism
At 9:07 a.m., an owner to a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported graffiti on the walls of a business. Graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 10:47 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a suspicious subject to the rear of a business. The officer made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 11:44 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Walnut reported his vehicle's spare tire stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
At 12:47 p.m., a caller from a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported that a male subject entered the business, took merchandise, and, when an employee attempted to grab the items, he pushed the employee before fleeing. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 12:50 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Canyon Crest reported that an unknown subject opened an account using her personal information. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Plate
At 5:16 p.m., a vehicle's license plate was reported stolen in the 800 block of S. Shamrock. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 6:41 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Palm reported her vehicle's spare tire stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 7:22 p.m., the gate to a property in the 1000 block of E. Huntington was reported damaged. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 8
Grand Theft
At 8:10 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Cypress reported their vehicle's catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 7:51 p.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported a fraudulent activity. The victim stated that an individual purchased a computer and, after the item was shipped, canceled the charge. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 9:28 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported that two vehicles in a business parking lot had their windows smashed. This investigation is continuing.
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