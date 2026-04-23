Monrovia Police: Drunk woman bites rideshare driver; Three fail to steal bank card; ATM distraction leads to fraud; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 16-22, 2026. 481 calls for service, 102 investigations, 3 mental evaluations, 3 traffic collisions, 10 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
APRIL 16
Shoplifting
At 4:08 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspects Arrested
At 7:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of W. Evergreen saw a male subject enter a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the male subject and a female subject was also found inside. They were arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 17
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
At 12:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vacant residence in the 600 block of Maryanna regarding an unknown subject inside. Officers arrived and located a male subject in the residence. He was also found to be in possession of property from the residence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
At 7:50 a.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Evergreen, officers checked a known vacant residence due to ongoing trespassing issues. Upon arrival, they discovered a male subject inside. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Pursuit
At 10:35 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona located a stolen vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted, and the driver refused to yield, resulting in a pursuit. In the interest of public safety, officers terminated the pursuit, and the vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense
At 2:33 p.m., while patrolling the 700 block of W. Chestnut an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the cyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed the cyclist was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Fraud
At 3:04 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported a theft. Officers arrived and determined three subjects entered the business and attempted to steal a bank card from a patron. The patron realized what was happening and took his card back. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 10:03 p.m., a caller in the area of Lime and Myrtle reported an intoxicated male subject walking in and out of traffic. Officers arrived, located the subject, and made contact with him. He displayed symptoms of intoxication. It was determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
APRIL 18
Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 8:18 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject spat on him. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:10 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Palm reported an unconscious subject on the floor. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 12:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Vandalism / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a female subject was refusing to exit a rideshare vehicle, bit the driver and damaged the vehicle. Officers determined she was also intoxicated. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
At 7:39 p.m., a battery was reported at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered a female subject entered the store, punched an employee and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
At 8:39 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 19
No significant incidents to report.
APRIL 20
Missing Person
At 9:31 a.m., a relative walked into the MPD lobby to report a family member missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:08 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw two suspicious subjects in a park. When she attempted to make contact with them, they separated and walked in different directions. She made contact with one of the subjects and determined that he was in a stolen vehicle and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 5:04 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. He was found to be in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
At 5:41 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived, but the suspect was gone prior to officer's arrival. This investigation is continuing.
APRIL 21
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of 5th and Chestnut saw three subjects trespassing within the fenced area of the 210 Freeway embankment. Officers made contact with them and discovered that one of the subjects was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 11:47 a.m., a caller in the 2400 block of Peck reported a subject slumped over in his vehicle. Officers arrived and discovered the subject was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offenses – Suspect Arrested
At 2:34 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of 5th and Chestnut made contact with a subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
APRIL 22
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 11:29 a.m., an employee for a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a suspicious vehicle parked nearby. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Resist / Delay Officer – Suspect Arrested
At 12:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject she recognized from prior contacts. She made contact with him and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest. He began to walk away and she was able to detain him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 2:24 p.m., a theft was reported at an ATM in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported a female subject approached him, distracted him and when he arrived at home, his bank alerted him to multiple fraudulent transactions. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 5:15 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject concealed merchandise and fled without paying. An officer arrived and located the vehicle the suspect fled in and conducted a traffic stop. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
At 6:38 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Genoa reported package theft. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:51 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Brisbane saw a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted, when the passenger exited the vehicle and began to walk away. The officer gave the passenger commands to stop and the subject did. An investigation revealed the passenger had a warrant and both were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
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