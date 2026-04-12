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Hillside lots for sale in north Monrovia could accommodate up to 8 luxury homes


Two adjacent hillside properties totaling 19.85 acres are for sale in North Monrovia for $3.3 million. The real estate listing, here, says that together, 537 Cloverleaf Drive and 539 Cloverleaf Drive provide the "potential [with subdividing] for 6 to 8 luxury single-family home lots. The optimal layout would likely include six primary lots, while two additional lots could be achieved with more complex hillside grading and retaining solutions."

Comment: This is directly adjacent to the Hillside Wilderness Preserve. How about if the city buys the properties and adds them to the preserve.

- Brad Haugaard

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