Hillside lots for sale in north Monrovia could accommodate up to 8 luxury homes

Two adjacent hillside properties totaling 19.85 acres are for sale in North Monrovia for $3.3 million. The real estate listing, here, says that together, 537 Cloverleaf Drive and 539 Cloverleaf Drive provide the "potential [with subdividing] for 6 to 8 luxury single-family home lots. The optimal layout would likely include six primary lots, while two additional lots could be achieved with more complex hillside grading and retaining solutions."
Comment: This is directly adjacent to the Hillside Wilderness Preserve. How about if the city buys the properties and adds them to the preserve.
- Brad Haugaard
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