News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
Monrovia History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
About MonroviaNow
Free class on making art with found items, April 29
There will be a free class on creating art with found and recycled materials at the Monrovia Community Center on April 29. Free but you need to register,
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
at
4/07/2026
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment