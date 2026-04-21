Wiggly Achoo is a mellow shepherd mix — and she thinks she's a lap dog

Meet Achoo! This 4-year-old shepherd mix at Pasadena Humane is the perfect mix of playful and mellow. She's happy to curl up next to you on the couch (or climb right into your lap!) and will greet you with excited wiggles, jumps, and plenty of affection. According to her foster, she's mostly housetrained and crate trained, knows "sit," absolutely loves car rides, and is great out on walks.
Achoo can be a little shy with new people and prefers slow, calm introductions, so she'd do best in a quieter home with an adopter who can help her feel safe and seen. Once she settles in, her sweet, silly personality really shines.
If you're looking for an affectionate sweetheart to share your couch, car, and home with, Achoo might be your girl! And there's no better time to adopt: from April 27-May 1, Pasadena Humane's "The Price is Right" promotion will be discounting adoptions for adult dogs, just like Achoo.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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